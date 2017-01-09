Entrepreneur Press

Submit Your Book Proposal

Before you submit, make sure your proposal includes the following:

Book overview This should include the title, a subtitle, number of proposed pages, brief summary, and schedule for completion

Detailed table of contents (TOC) 2-3 sentence summaries of each chapter

Two sample chapters These should include your introduction and/or preface to the book.

Marketing Email subscribers Media contributions/appearances (i.e. regular columns, guest appearances, etc.) Book contributors or promoters (consider for testimonials, foreword, marketing affiliate) This should include who the target market is for your book and why they are important; how you plan to reach that market(s); what kind of network and/or platform you have that would support marketing the book. Please include details for any of the following that apply to your marketing plan:

List of the competition Why will someone use your book over those you listed? What is in your book not found in competition? Include two sentences as to what will the reader gain and learn that he/she does not have prior to reading? List 5 current (within the last 3 years) competitive titles and include the publisher, year published, and comparisons. Your comparisons should answer the following:

Author biography Include 3-5 paragraphs about yourself, your background, and why you are the right person to write this book.

Previously published books List any and all books you may have previously published, their sales history, and your landing pages and marketing plans for them.

Please include your name, book title, and email address on all materials submitted.

NOTE: Only those proposals that include all of the information defined below will be considered. Due to the high volume of submissions, we do not guarantee a response or take any responsibility for the materials received (by mail or electronically).