About Entrepreneur Press®
Part of the Entrepreneur Media family, Entrepreneur Press® has published quality print, digital, and audio books for more than 40 years. Each of our books is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs with the tools they need to make things happen. Written by entrepreneurs and small business owners like you, our books serve more like a coaching session with an expert than a textbook.
What Do You Get?
Distribution
Our books are available at all fine book and ebook retailers like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Play Books, and at independent retailers.
Editorial & Production Quality
Our team of editors and designers will work to create a book that stands out on the shelves and online.
Brand & Audience Building
Featured in Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and shared with millions of our social media followers—making you the authority on your topic.
Get Started
Submit Your Book Idea
Do you have a story in you but can’t put pen to paper? We can help you turn your ideas and expertise into a book in as little as seven months.
Submit Your Book Proposal
Before you submit, make sure your proposal includes the following:
- Book overview
This should include the title, a subtitle, number of proposed pages, brief summary, and schedule for completion
- Detailed table of contents (TOC)
2-3 sentence summaries of each chapter
- Two sample chapters
These should include your introduction and/or preface to the book.
- Marketing
This should include who the target market is for your book and why they are important; how you plan to reach that market(s); what kind of network and/or platform you have that would support marketing the book. Please include details for any of the following that apply to your marketing plan:
- Email subscribers
- Media contributions/appearances (i.e. regular columns, guest appearances, etc.)
- Book contributors or promoters (consider for testimonials, foreword, marketing affiliate)
- List of the competition
List 5 current (within the last 3 years) competitive titles and include the publisher, year published, and comparisons. Your comparisons should answer the following:
- Why will someone use your book over those you listed?
- What is in your book not found in competition?
- Include two sentences as to what will the reader gain and learn that he/she does not have prior to reading?
- Author biography
Include 3-5 paragraphs about yourself, your background, and why you are the right person to write this book.
- Previously published books
List any and all books you may have previously published, their sales history, and your landing pages and marketing plans for them.
Please include your name, book title, and email address on all materials submitted.
NOTE: Only those proposals that include all of the information defined below will be considered. Due to the high volume of submissions, we do not guarantee a response or take any responsibility for the materials received (by mail or electronically).
What Others Are Saying
Review Copy Request
